United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is 5.07% higher in AH trading after posting a Q1 profit beat even as revenue slumped 17%.

United says revenue passenger miles were down 18.6% during the quarter and capacity was 7.2% lower. Consolidate load factor plunged 10 percentage points to 70.9%.

Total revenue per available seat mile was down to $0.1309 vs. $0.1461 a year ago.

UAL's total liquidity as of April 29 was ~$9.6B, including $2B under its undrawn revolving credit facility. The company currently expects daily cash burn to average between $40M and $45M during the second quarter of 2020.

