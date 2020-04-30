Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reports FQ2 beat despite the coronavirus pressure on the supply chain and retail. The company unusually opted against providing guidance in the press release. Shares are down 0.4% after hours.

Greater China revenue dropped from $10.2B in last years' quarter to $9.5B due to the supply chain and retail impact of the coronavirus.

FQ2 revenue breakdown: iPhone, $29B (consensus: $28.39B); iPad, $4.4B (consensus: $4.28B); Mac, $5.4B(consensus: $5.26B); Wearables, Home and Accessories, quarterly record $6.3B (consensus: $7B); Services, all-time record $13.3B (consensus: $12.85B).

Apple adds $50B to its existing share buyback program, lower than the $75-100B estimated by Evercore and Bernstein. It also raised its dividend by 6.5%.

Operating expenses totaled $9.5B compared to the $9.18B consensus.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Watch suppliers Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) for any outsized volatility.

