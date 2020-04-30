U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -2.3% after-hours following mixed Q1 results, as it reported a lighter than expected loss, vs. year-ago EPS of $0.47, but revenues fell 21% Y/Y to $2.75B.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell 77.5% Y/Y to $64M vs. $36.4M analyst consensus.

Q1 total steel shipments slipped 12.5% to 3.49M net tons, with declines in the flat-rolled, U.S. Steel Europe and tubular units; averaged realized prices declined Y/Y in all categories.

The company says it granted Stelco (OTCPK:STZHF) the option to acquire a 25% interest in the Minntac iron ore mining operations for $100M; upon exercise, Stelco will pay $500M to acquire the 25% stake in the new cost-sharing joint venture.