Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q1 core FFO per share of $2.58 beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and increased from $2.53 in the year-ago quarter.

Move-in volumes have declined significantly since late March, partly offset by lower move-out volumes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said. It has also temporarily curtailed its existing tenant rate increase program.

Q1 revenue of $716.1M exceeds consensus of $710.0M and rose form $689.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 same-store net operating income of $429.3M rose 0.1% Y/Y.

Same-store square foot occupancy of 92.7% at March 31, 2020 improved from 92.1% a year ago; same-store annual contract rent per occupied square foot of $17.99 at quarter-end, rose 0.9% Y/Y.

To date, PSA hasn't observed an material decline in rent collections, however it believes bad debt losses could increase from historical levels of ~2% of rent.

The company has taken a number of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic that will increase its operating earnings.

It temporarily increased property managers' hourly wage by $3.00 and is offering enhanced paid time-off benefits as well as additional financial support to selected employees.

PSA is also instituting the use of masks, gloves, and social distancing by property managers to ensure the safety of our personnel and customers.

Conference call on May 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET.

