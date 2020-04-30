NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is up 4.1% after hours following a fairly easy beat in its Q1 earnings,

Revenue rose 23% to $97.4M, and gross margin rose nearly 11 points to 30.5%.

And EPS swung to a gain of $0.17 from a loss of $0.19/share last year, and up from a $0.10/share profit last quarter.

“We are pleased to deliver another profitable quarter, notably through our seasonally low first quarter, in spite of supply chain risks related to the pandemic,” says CEO/Chairman Tim Jenks. “As we look forward, the industry continues to move in our direction with higher and higher speed over distance requirements, which are satisfied by our ultra-narrow linewidth lasers, high baud rate coherent components and our Coherent pluggable DCO modules utilizing these leading optical components."

Cash from operations was $17.8M (vs. a year-ago loss of $0.8M, and last quarter's gain of $12.5M).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $94M-102M (incorporating about $10M of pandemic-related impact), gross margin (non-GAAP) of 30-34%, and EPS of $0.05-0.15.

Press release