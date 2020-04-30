Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) -5.5% after-hours after posting to an unexpected Q1 GAAP loss as revenues plunge 40% Y/Y to $592M.

Q1 GAAP earnings included a $1.48B non-cash full cost ceiling test impairment.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell 35% Y/Y to $206M, cash from operating activities fell 64% to $160M, and net cash flow fell 38% to $191M.

Q1 total production was 201B cfe, including 1.7B cf/day of gas and 83K bbl/day of liquids.

Southwestern expects Q2 total production will be largely unaffected, with a higher percentage of production from natural gas due to improved well performance and ethane rejection.

At the end of Q1, Southwestern had $2.3B in total debt and a $5M cash balance, with a leverage ratio of 2.7x.

The company says it has $1.3B in liquidity available under its revolving credit facility after adjusting for quarter-end borrowings and an additional $150M in letters of credit.