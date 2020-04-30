"[After] careful consideration of current market conditions and the uncertainty around the timing and scope of the anticipated economic recovery," Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) says it will stop accepting applications for new home equity lines of credit after today, reports CNBC.

"The temporary suspension of HELOC applications will continue until our analysis of market conditions indicates that it is appropriate to resume the responsible extension of HELOCs to homeowners."

Earlier this month, JPMorgan halted HELOCs and made getting first mortgages subject to tougher conditions.

In foreclosure, HELOCs are 2nd in line to the 1st mortgage.