Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has gained 2.1% postmarket after its Q1 earnings, where key financials missed but the company reported some best-ever operating metrics.

Revenue rose 2.1% to $2.45B, and the company trimmed net losses nearly to zero - to $0.9M vs. a prior-year loss of $25M.

EBITDA was flat at $1.03B.

Meanwhile, unique residential customer relationships rose 0.6%; including Altice Advantage, they grew 0.8%. Residential broadband RGUs saw a best-ever net additions of 50,000 (vs. a year-ago 37,000); including Altice Advantage, those were 60,000.

Residential video RGUs were a net decline of 42,000 (vs. decline of 10,000 a year ago).

Free cash flow rose 80% to $294M.

It withdrew revenue and EBITDA margin guidance. It still plans to hit year-end leverage of 4.5-5x, and expects to complete $1.7B in share repurchases in 2020. Capex is now forecast at less than $1.3B.

