In response to the market disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) sold ~$1.8B of RMBS during Q1, realizing losses of ~$28.4M, with ~$1.1B of those sales executed March 19-20.

Terminated interest rate swap positions with an aggregate notational value of $860.0M and incurred $45.0M in mark-to-market losses.

Q1 net loss was $91.2M, or $1.41 per share, vs. net income of $10.6M, or 22 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of $19.1M vs. the single analyst estimate of $16.6M and increased from $13.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share of $4.65 at March 31, 2020; estimates book value per share at April 29, 2020 of $5.09-$5.19.

Total return of -22.0%, comprised of 24 cents dividend per common share and $1.62 decrease in book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per share.

Estimates Q2-to-date total return of 10.6%-12.8%, comprised of 5.5 cents dividend per common share and 44 cents-54 cents estimated increase in book value per common share divided by beginning book value per share.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Orchid received $142.3M in scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments and prepayments, which equated to a 3-month constant prepayment rate of ~11.9%.

At this time, Orchid appears to have stabilized and expects to largely continue to operate as before, albeit with a portfolio ~17.9% smaller than the portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2019, said Chairman and CEO Robert E. Cauley.

Conference call on May 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

