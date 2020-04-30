Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) flat after-hours following Q1 results that were well below year-ago levels but largely in-line with expectations.

Q1 adjusted EBITDAX fell 63% Y/Y to $189M, cash flow from operations fell 65% to $204.9M, and free cash flow fell 84% Y/Y to $49.8M.

Q1 production rose 3.8% Y/Y to 2.36B cfe/day, and Cabot guides Q2 production of 2.175B-2.225B cfe/day.

For the full year, Cabot trims its previous forecast of 2.4B cfe/day to 2,35B-2.375B cfe/day and reaffirms its $575M capital spending program.

Q1 natural gas price realizations, including the impact of derivatives, fell 49% to $1.72/Mcf.

Cabot says it currently has no debt outstanding under its credit facility, resulting in $1.7B of liquidity.

"While natural gas prices are expected to remain challenged in the near-term as we manage through an oversupplied market... we expect a much healthier supply and demand balance for natural gas later this year and in 2021," the company says.