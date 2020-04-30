Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) advances 1.9% in after-hours trading after Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 38 cents beats the consensus estimate of 32 cents and increased from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Adopting current expected credit loss accounting, Vici recorded a non-cash charge of $149.5M for the quarter, which is included in NAREIT-defined FFO loss per share of 5 cents.

All tenants paid rent in full for the month of April; however, Vici is in talks with five tenants regarding their financial and operating situation.

It hasn't yet agreed to any lease modifications or other concessions, but may ultimately support tenants in the short term "in ways that we believe will benefit the company over the long-term," Vici said.

Continues to pursue regulatory approvals needed to close its merger with Caesars.

Conference call on May 1 at 10:00 AM ET.

