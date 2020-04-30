During the earnings call, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) confirms it won't issue guidance for FQ3 due to the coronavirus uncertainties.

For Q3, Apple sees a revenue headwind in the U.S. dollar appreciation. Wearables and iPhones should decline Q/Q in the June quarter. Services is expected to grow Q/Q and iPad and Mac on a Y/Y basis.

Back to Q2, Tim Cook says the first five weeks of the quarter were strong before the coronavirus hit China. The last three weeks felt the pressure of stores closing outside of China and a sharp drop in iPhone demand.

In the second half of April, Apple picked up thanks to new product launches and the work from home shift changing consumer behavior.

