Bonds for hard-hit energy companies including Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), High Point Resources (NYSE:HPR) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) rose in price today after the Federal Reserve said it would expand its Main Street lending facility to larger companies affected by the coronavirus.

Seven of the 10 biggest gainers in the U.S. corporate bond market were oil and gas companies; WPX's 5.75% June 2026 bond rose 6.7% to end trading at $0.88 on the dollar, and Oxy's 6.45% September 2036 issue improved 5.7% on the day to trade last at $0.74 on the dollar.

Is it unclear whether companies whose bonds rose today will apply or even meet all of the Fed's criteria, but beneficiaries could include energy companies and "formerly investment grade companies that are being chased out of the investment grade index," Nicholas Follett, manager of investment management and research at Commonwealth Financial Network, tells Reuters.