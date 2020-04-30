Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) execs outlined the heavy costs associated with COVID-19 during the company's earnings conference call.

The company is spending $300M on virus testing as part of its $4B total COVID-19 expense that also includes personal protective equipment and enhanced facility cleaning. A top priority for the company is making sure consumers' essential needs are delivered. Amazon has hired 175K workers to meet demand and increased wages for frontline workers.

While overall demand is strong with consumers stuck at home, AMZN notes that the apparel, shoes and wireless product categories have lagged.

The wide range for the Q2 operating income guidance (-$1.5B to +$1.5B) layers in plenty of uncertainty on how the quarter will go as large parts of the U.S. move off their stay-at-home orders.

Shares of Amazon are down 4.85% in AH trading to $2,353.30.

