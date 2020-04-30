Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), in a filing discussing takeaways from this week, indicates that "buyers are nervous," but "continue to pay up" while demand for home purchases is down "only" 15% (from down 34% at trough) from pre-pandemic levels -- a "speedy recovery."

Prices up 1% y/y, with affordable homes selling "like hotcakes"

New listings are up from the low on April 13 but "can't keep up" with demand.

With regards to credit, lenders are demanding "big" down payments.

In seven days ended April 24, 53K new homes hit the market vs 48K in the 7-day period ended April 13, the filing disclosed.

The co. noted it was seeing some of the lowest inventory in Redfin markets that it had seen in the past 5 years.

Notes some of the new inventory could be emanating from "buy and hold" investors, and have "heard stories" about Airbnb (AIRB) landlords putting properties up for sale given their unexpected vacancies.