U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) discloses it will temporarily idle a blast furnace at Gary Works and another at Mon Valley Works, effective immediately, in response to anticipated significant effects of COVID-19.

The blast furnace closures are in addition to idlings announced last month.

It also will indefinitely idle its Lone Star Tubular Operations and its Hughes Springs coupling production facility in Texas.

The company says it will issue WARN notices to ~6,500 employees, but it expects the actual affected number closer to 2,700.

U.S. Steel separately reported an adjusted Q1 loss of $0.73/share.