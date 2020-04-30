Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +2.2% after-hours as it misses Q1 earnings estimates but reports revenues soared more than 150% Y/Y to $205M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $90M vs. $12.5M in the prior-year quarter.

Eldorado says Q1 gold production jumped 40% Y/Y to 115.9K oz. at all-in sustaining cost of $952/oz., 16% below the year-ago quarter.

The higher volume reflects increases at all mines, primarily 26,728 oz. sold from Lamaque following the start of commercial operations in April 2019, an additional 24,345 oz. sold from Kisladag following the resumption of mining activities in April 2019.

For the full year, the company maintains guidance of 520K-550K oz. of gold at all-in sustaining cost of $850-$950/oz. sold, as it continues to monitor the potential impacts of COVID-19.

Eldorado says its sites currently are operating at ~75% of normal levels.

The company says it has $363.6M of cash holdings and $36M available under the remaining $100M of the revolving credit facility