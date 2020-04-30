Wells Fargo sees quick rebound for high-conviction financial pick

An investor call with the CEO and CFO of American Express (NYSE:AXP) has prompted Wells Fargo to raise its price target to $115 - now implying 26% upside as the firm is looking toward a quick rebound from the economic crisis.

That target represents a multiple of 15x estimated 2021 earnings per share.

Wells heard backing for its view that spend is improving (that was also the case at the end of April at Mastercard, the firm says), and that puts Amex in a position to take market shares coming out the downturn.

In particular, it looked for answers to two key investor concerns: risks from small business, and the speed of a travel recovery.

On the former, American Express management was confident it could maintain a wide market share gap (in part due to a dataset advantage allowing them to offer no preset credit limits).

As for travel spending, Wells is more optimistic even than management, expecting a quicker bounce. Management sees a slower rebound for global travel while the U.S. should see a faster comeback.