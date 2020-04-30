Boeing (NYSE:BA) racked up its third straight gain in today's trade, after it marketed $25B of bonds in the largest corporate offering this year; the longest portion of the seven-part package, a 40-year security, will yield 4.625 percentage points above U.S. Treasurys.

Boeing shares have been rising despite dismal Q1 results, as some on Wall Street see some light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.

Goldman analyst Noah Poponak rates Boeing as a Buy and raised his stock price target today to $209 from $189, as he continues to believe the stock is "in the zone of trough on trough, with particularly low expectations in the marketplace, creating a low hurdle to surprise positively in the immediate term."

Poponak thinks the Q1 results "revealed multiple steps" toward a first phase of a stabilization, including degree of cash burn and options for additional liquidity, the 737 MAX timeline to service and the 787 production rate.

For the longer term, the analyst believes demand for air travel will recover over time, and Boeing "can make it back to a position of strong free cash flow generation."