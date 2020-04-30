Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is up 4.2% postmarket after its Q1 earnings came in strong, amid surging demand in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues rose nearly 29% to $68.5M; of that, CPaaS revenue rose 31%, to $59.1M.

Gross profit rose to $34.7M from $25.9M, and gross margin ticked up to 51% from 49%. EBITDA swung to a $3.1M gain from a year-ago loss of $1.7M.

And non-GAAP net income was $1.1M, up from a year-ago loss of $2.5M.

Active CPaaS customers came to 1,808, up 34% Y/Y. Dollar-based net retention was 126%, vs. a prior-year 111%.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $70.2M-$70.7M (above consensus for $65.9M), and EPS of -$0.01 to $0.01 (well above expectations for -$0.08).

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $281.6M-$283.1M (above consensus for $270.8M) and EPS of -$0.03 to $0.03 (well above consensus for -$0.27).

