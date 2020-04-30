United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) announce they will require facial coverings on all U.S. flights to address the spread of the coronavirus and convince reluctant passengers to resume flying.

Delta and United's new rules start May 4, while American's requirements begin May 11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is the only one of the four largest U.S. airlines that has not yet required facial coverings.

JetBlue started the "new flying etiquette" earlier this week, and the other domestic carriers are now following suit.

Airlines in the U.S. have suffered a 95% drop in passengers and are striving to reassure customers about the safety of air travel by instituting new cleaning and social distancing procedures.