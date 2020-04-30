Teck Resources (TECK -1.1% ) is targeted by shareholder Tribeca Investment Partners that wants the miner to divest its energy and coal businesses and consider replacing longtime CEO Don Lindsay.

The Australian hedge fund believes a pivot to a pure base metals miner would improve Teck's environmental credentials and could lead to a 6x share gain over the next year.

Tribeca, which owns a 1.8% stake in Teck, wants the miner to sell or spin off its 21% interest in the Fort Hills oil project and unload its coal business to focus on copper, zinc and possibly nickel.

The fund also thinks the company should scrap its dual-class shares to boost returns.

"There is no sugar coating the underperformance of the company over the last 15 years," the fund says in a letter to Teck's board.