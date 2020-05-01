HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) prices upsized offering of $700M 5.375% senior unsecured notes maturing 2025.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the company and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain of HanesBrands’ domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its credit facilities or certain other indebtedness.

Net proceeds will be used to repay the outstanding borrowings under its revolving loan facility, to pay related fees and expenses and, the remainder, for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is May 4.

HBI -1.9% after hours to $9.75

Source: Press Release