Conversations are at a very preliminary stage, but the U.S. appears to be crafting retaliatory measures against China over the coronavirus outbreak.

"We signed a trade deal where they're supposed to buy, and they've been buying a lot, actually. But that now becomes secondary to what took place with the virus," President Trump told reporters at the White House.

The U.S. is not considering stopping debt payment obligations to Beijing - as that would hurt the "sanctity of the dollar" - but Trump said he could do the same thing, for even more money, via tariffs.

A resumption of the trade war would not be a good recipe for markets and other ideas are under consideration: Sanctions, non-tariff trade restrictions and lifting China's sovereign immunity (allowing lawsuits against Beijing in U.S. courts).

