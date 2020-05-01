EU chief wants probe into coronavirus origin

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is calling for an investigation into the origin of the novel coronavirus.

She wants China to be involved in the process, and doesn't think it would lead to a weakening of relations.

"I think this is for all of us important, I mean for the whole world it is important. You never know when the next virus is starting, so we all want for the next time, we have learned our lesson and we’ve established a system of early warning that really functions and the whole world has to contribute to that.