Changes to U.S. Oil Fund USO's portfolio have resulted in "significant deviations from its intended investment objective which is for the daily percentage changes in the net asset value per share to reflect the daily percentage changes of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil."

In the past few weeks, the largest oil-focused ETF in the country has been trying to counter potential losses from plunging crude prices by spreading its holdings through contracts expiring in July, August and September.

It's led to some diverging price action: U.S. crude futures are up 11% this week, while USO is on track for a 7% loss , as the cost of rolling futures contracts wiped out gains.

As described in USO's prospectus, in addition to investing in the benchmark oil futures contract, the ETF may also seek to invest "in other futures contracts for light, sweet crude oil, other types of crude oil, diesel-heating oil, gasoline, natural gas, and other petroleum-based fuels in order to comply with regulatory requirements."

SEC Form 8-K