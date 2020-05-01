Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announces that the European Medicines Agency’s [EMA] Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use [CHMP] adopted a positive opinion for the label extension of KALYDECO® (ivacaftor), to include the treatment of children and adolescents with cystic fibrosis [CF], ages 6 months and older.

The European Commission will now review the CHMP’s positive opinion, and should they issue a favorable adoption, KALYDECO® (ivacaftor) will be the first and only approved medicine in Europe to treat the underlying cause of CF in patients ages 6 months and older with the R117H mutation.

Source: press release