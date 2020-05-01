Seeking Alpha

Another blow to Boeing's space wing

|About: SpaceX (SPACE)|By: , SA News Editor

"This is the last piece that we need in order to get to the moon," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine exclaimed after picking SpaceX (SPACE), Blue Origin (BORGN) and Dynetics (NYSE:LDOS) for a $967M lunar landing system contract that left Boeing (NYSE:BA) on the sidelines.

Back in March, Boeing lost another contract to SpaceX in a separate competition for delivering cargo to Lunar Gateway, a mini-space station that will orbit the moon.

NASA is gearing up for a long-term presence on Earth's satellite starting in 2024, a milestone the agency says will eventually enable humans to reach Mars.