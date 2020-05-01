"This is the last piece that we need in order to get to the moon," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine exclaimed after picking SpaceX (SPACE), Blue Origin (BORGN) and Dynetics (NYSE:LDOS) for a $967M lunar landing system contract that left Boeing (NYSE:BA) on the sidelines.

Back in March, Boeing lost another contract to SpaceX in a separate competition for delivering cargo to Lunar Gateway, a mini-space station that will orbit the moon.

NASA is gearing up for a long-term presence on Earth's satellite starting in 2024, a milestone the agency says will eventually enable humans to reach Mars.