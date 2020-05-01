What will the Oracle say?

Warren Buffett will issue his annual letter and hold a virtual shareholder meeting (BRK.A, BRK.B) this Saturday, 5/2.

His silence over the past two months "has been deafening," BTIG's Julian Emanuel writes.

Aside from selling shares of airline stocks, there’s been little discussion of what Buffett plans to do with Berkshire’s estimated $128B in cash. "Could the silence be because at 21.6x consensus 2020 earnings, and without clarity as to how the economy is likely to reopen, stocks are expensive to the Oracle of Omaha?"

And, bearing in mind his negative view of debt (“I’ve seen more people fail because of liquor and leverage"), "could he be thinking about problems down the road given the borrowing binge that both the U.S. government and Corporate America have been on since March 1?"

If so, he has a list of Russell 3000 stocks that may be "mortgaging away" future earnings, having increased their debt by 25% and/or additional debt-related expenses by 25% of TTM EBIT since 3/1.

The culprits: