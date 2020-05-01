Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (OTCQB:LBCMF) has launched non-brokered private placement consisting of: (i) NFT units offering at a C$0.10/unit; (ii) Super FT Unit Offering at C$0.15/unit to residents of British Columbia and (iii) FT Unit Offering at C$0.11/unit, for gross proceeds of up to $3M.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one share for a period of 24 months from at C$0.15.

The net proceeds will be used for drilling the Ridge high grade gold target at Big Red and general working capital purposes.