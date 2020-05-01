Investors sell in May; futures drop 2%

U.S. stocks lost ground during yesterday's session, while futures slid another 2% overnight, as investors took profits at the close of the S&P 500's best month since 1987.

Apple's failure to give guidance and plans from Amazon to spend all of its $4B in profit from Q2 sparked uncertainty over the reach of the coronavirus pandemic.

The downbeat note was accentuated by another 3.8M new jobless claims and the steepest decline in monthly U.S. consumer spending tracing back to 1959.

Keep an eye today on earnings from oil majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil, as well as refiner Phillips 66, after Shell suspended its dividend following a historic crash in crude prices.

