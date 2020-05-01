J. Crew bankruptcy may come this weekend

Clothing apparel company J. Crew is preparing for a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this weekend, according to multiple sources.

While the company is not publicly traded (it was taken private in 2010 via leveraged buyout), it highlights broader trends in the U.S. retail industry, which was already struggling before the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports suggest Neiman Marcus is in the process of a bankruptcy filing, while J.C. Penney has been in talks with lenders for bankruptcy financing that could total $1B.