The FDA has notified ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) that it may proceed with its proposed clinical investigation of EPI-7386 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC").

Tje company expects the Phase 1 trial to enroll ~18 mCRPC patients who are progressing on standard of care, with up to 10 additional patients enrolled in a dose expansion cohort.

EPI-7386 is an N-terminal domain inhibitor of the androgen receptor.

A clinical trial application has been submitted to Health Canada and is pending authorization.