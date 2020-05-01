Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) inks a 10-year collaboration agreement with Basel, Switzerland-based Lonza Ltd. aimed at enabling larger scale manufacturing its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, mRNA-1273, and additional products in the future.

Under the terms of the deal, Lonza will establish manufacturing suites at its facilities in Switzerland and the U.S. Technology transfer should begin in June with the first batches made in July.

The parties will establish additional production suites across Lanza's global facilities aimed at manufacturing material equivalent to 1B doses per year (assuming 50 µg per dose).

Financial terms remain confidential.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' BARDA will provide part of the U.S. funding.

The company's mRNA-1273 is an mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the spike protein, which was selected by Moderna in collaboration with investigators from Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of NIH. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), was completed on February 7 and underwent analytical testing and was shipped to NIH on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in an NIAID-led Phase 1 study was dosed on March 16.

Shares up a fraction premarket.