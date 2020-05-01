Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH Cleveland) announce that latter is now open as the first clinical site for the MACOVIA (MultiStem Administration for COVID-19 Induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) trial.

UH Cleveland has commenced enrollment and is now screening COVID-19 induced ARDS patients for inclusion in the trial.

The MACOVIA trial aims to confirm the safety and efficacy of MultiStem therapy as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe ARDS due to COVID-19.

The primary efficacy endpoint will be number of ventilator-free days through day 28 as compared to placebo, and the secondary objectives are to evaluate time in the intensive care unit, pulmonary function, all-cause mortality and quality of life among survivors.

The study is designed to enroll ~400 subjects.