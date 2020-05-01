Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) reports organic sales declined 5% in Q2, includes a 6% to 7% point headwind related to the estimated impact of COVID-19.

Field sales down 4% with organic decline of 3%; Global Products sales dropped 9% with organic sales down 8%.

Adjusted segment EBITA declined 8% to $619M.

The company repurchased ~21M shares for $816M during the quarter and repurchase program suspended until further notice.

The company expects 2H organic revenue decline of 15% to 20%.

The company withdrew its previously announced FY2020 guidance due to COVID-19 impact.

JCI +2.37% premarket.

Previously: Johnson Controls International EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (May 1)