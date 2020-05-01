Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) perks up 10% premarket on light volume on the heels of performance data on its LogixSmart real-time PCR test that detects RNA from the SARS-CoV-2 virus in lower respiratory tract fluids.

Tests performed in Australia (n=207), India (n=45) and Mexico (n not provided) showed 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity with no cross-reactivity with other viruses.

It also says that the test detected more low-level positives than the CDC assay while testing at the Minnesota Department of Health showed 100% concordance with another (unnamed) assay.