Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports company-owned restaurant revenue of $503M during Q1 and franchise/property revenue of $722M.

Comparable sales fell 10.3% at Tim Horton's locations during the quarter and were down 3.0% at Burger King. Popeyes saw a 26.2% rise in comparable sales in Q1. Daily comparable sales at Popeyes have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels as of the end of April.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA came in at $444M vs. $500M a year ago and $479M consensus.

CEO update: "As the quarter progressed, the COVID-19 global pandemic began to significantly impact our three brands' operations and sales performance, first in Asia, and then around the world. Our Q1 results were obviously impacted by COVID-19 despite the strength and expertise of our diversified global businesses that quickly responded to the crisis... While we do not know the future impact COVID-19 will have on our business, or when our business will return to normal operations, we expect a more significant impact from COVID-19 on our full quarter results in Q2 than it had on our full quarter results in Q1."

Shares of QSR are up 4.42% premarket to $51.48.

