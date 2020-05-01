Under Priority Review status, the FDA accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) marketing application for CC-486 for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who achieved complete remission (CR) or CR with incomplete blood count recovery following induction therapy with or without consolidation treatment and who are not candidates for, or who choose not to proceed to, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

The agency's action date is September 3.

CC-486 is an orally administered cytidine nucleoside analogue that incorporates into DNA and RNA and is believed to kill rapidly dividing cancer cells via DNA hypomethylation (loss of a methyl group in the cytosine base). It is also directly toxic to abnormal hematopoietic cells in the bone marrow.