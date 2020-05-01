Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports organic sales rose 17% and diluted EPS up 31% in Q3.

Gross margin rate improved 330 bps to 46.7%, driven by double-digit volume growth and a strong cost savings performance.

Segment revenue: Cleaning: $671M (+32%), Household: $500M (+2%), Lifestyle: $339M (+10%), International: $273M (+11%).

FY2020 Guidance: Sales: +4% to +6%; Organic sales: +6% to +8%; Gross margin rate: up strongly; Advertising and sales promotion expense: ~10% of sales; S&A expense rate: 15%; Diluted EPS: $6.70 to $6.90; Tax rate: 21% to 22%.

CLX +2.72% premarket.

