SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) reports Q1 revenue growth of 10.8% Y/Y to $74.2M.

Recurring revenue grew 12% from the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin marginally increased 3 bps to 68.2%.

Operating margin increased 444 bps to 15.5%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 283 bps to 27.5%.

Q2 2020 Guidance: Revenue of $73.8-74.8M; EPS $0.17-0.19 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~36.2M; Adj. EPS $0.29-0.31; Adj. EBITDA of $19-20M; SBC ~$5.1M; depreciation ~$3.5M and amortization ~$1.4M.

2020 Guidance: Due to uncertainties related to the macroeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company withdraws 2020 guidance.

“However, given our history of strong operating leverage and the resilience of our SaaS business model, we remain confident in our ability to expand adj. EBITDA margin in 2020.” said Archie Black, President and CEO.

