Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -2.3% pre-market after Q1 earnings improved from the year-ago period and beat expectations but revenues fell 15% Y/Y, as commodity prices fell sharply in March.

Chevron says it will reduce its 2020 spending budget by as much as $2B to $14B, on top of the $4B it cut after the oil crash first began in March, and expects operating costs to decrease by $1B.

The company already said it would suspending stock buybacks and has completed additional asset sales.

"Financial results in future periods are expected to be depressed as long as current market conditions persist," the company said.

In Q1, Chevron says its worldwide production hit a new quarterly record of 3.24M boe/day, up 6% Y/Y, but its average U.S. sales price of crude oil and natural gas liquids fell to $37/bbl in the quarter from $48/bbl a year earlier, and the average U.S. sales price of natural gas was $0.60/Mcf vs. $1.64/Mcf in last year's first quarter.

Q1 U.S. upstream operations earned $241M vs. $748M a year earlier, while international upstream operations earned $2.7B compared with $2.4B a year ago.

Q1 U.S. downstream operations earned $450M vs. $217M a year earlier, while international downstream operations earned $653M compared with just $35M a year ago.

Q1 cash flow from operations was $4.7B vs. $5.1B in the prior-year quarter.