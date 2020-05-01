Earnings per share of $2.21, up 15% compared to the prior year.

Sales by segment: Aerospace +1%; Building Technologies -7%; Performance Materials and Technologies -5%; Safety and Productivity Solutions -9%.

"We have nearly $9B of cash and short-term investments on hand and, in March, we further enhanced our financial flexibility by entering into a $6B two-year term loan and refinanced €1 billion of bonds at attractive rates," said CEO Darius Adamczyk.

Honeywell temporarily suspended its full-year financial guidance until the "economic impact of COVID-19 stabilizes." It also expects ongoing top-line challenges due to the current market conditions, particularly in the aerospace and oil and gas sectors.

HON -1.3% premarket

Q1 results