Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reports organic sales rose 7.5% in Q1 to top the consensus mark of +5.7%.

Organic sales were strong in North America (+8.5%), Latin America (+10.5%), Asia Pacific (+7.5%) and Africa/Eurasia (+8.0%).

The company says adjusted gross margin rose 110 bps to 60.3% off the sales leverage. Operating margin was 23.4% of sales vs. 23.3% consensus.

Outlook: "Looking ahead, we expect a mid-single digit negative impact on net sales for the year from foreign exchange, based on current spot rates. Furthermore, we expect some of the additional volume from the first quarter to come out of future quarters, as consumers work through pantry inventory in certain categories. We also expect government actions and consumer behavior related to COVID-19 and economic uncertainty to reduce category growth in many markets."

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are down 1.10% premarket to $69.50.

