Following yesterday's earnings report, Pivotal Research Group downgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from Buy to Hold and trims the price target from $32.25 to $32.

The firm notes the 27% ad revenue drop in the last few weeks of the quarter, which was "in-line with buyside fears."

Pivotal says it isn't "hearing any indications of 'green-shoots' in the digital ad market, unlike in the Facebook and Alphabet results.

Twitter's record user growth in the quarter is unlikely to happen again, says Pivotal, and "there are better opportunities in the space in the mid-term."