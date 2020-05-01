With the market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) experienced significant unrealized mark-to-market losses in underlying funds, reducing assets under management.

Cuts its quarterly dividend by more than half to 42 cents per share of class A common stock from 89 cents.

Impact of the pandemic resulted in net GAAP unrealized losses of $1.1B from the reversal of previously earned performance allocations and GAAP unrealized losses of $0.2B from mark-to-market adjustments in its general partner investments in the funds it manages.

Recorded GAAP unrealized mark-to-market losses from its investment in Athene Holding of $1.3B from the combined impact of COVID-19-related market dislocation and the MTM discount due to a lack of marketability.

It has been been investing through this period of market dislocation with gross purchases of $41B across the platform during the quarter and has $40.5B dry powder available for investment.

Q1 distributable earnings of $165.1M, or 37 cents per share, vs. $454.9M, or $1.10 per share, in Q4 2019 and $207.4M, or 50 cents per share, in Q1 2019.

Q1 total fee-related revenue was $228.1M vs. $241.1M in Q4 2019 and $209.8M in Q1 2019.

Total assets under management of $315.5B at quarter-end fell from $331.1B at the end of Q4 2019, principally from unrealized market losses.

Q1 gross inflows of $7.3B, bringing inflows over the past 12 months to $37.8B.

Combined, net performance fee and net clawback payable, decreased from $1.61 per share to -$1.24 per share as previously performance-fee generating funds dropped below their hurdle rates due to COVID-19-related market activity.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

