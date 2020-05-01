Guggenheim likes Seattle Genetics in premarket analyst action

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (115% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (56% upside) price target at BTIG. Shares up 2% premarket.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) initiated with Buy rating at Janney Montgomery.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) upgraded to Overweight with a $116 (36% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) upgraded to Outperform with a $200 (29% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 2% premarket.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) upgraded to Buy with a $175 (28% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) downgraded to Hold with a $72 (4% upside) price target at SunTrust.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) downgraded to Market Perform with a $78 price target at Oppenheimer. Shares down 2% premarket.

PRA Health (NASDAQ:PRAH) downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer.