Boeing (NYSE:BA) has tapped the bond market for $25B, in a move it says will "keep liquidity flowing through our business and the 17,000 companies in our industry's supply chain."

The seven-part offering, which includes bonds that won't be redeemed until 2060, was oversubscribed and attracted better pricing than might have been expected for a firm that just has its credit rating downgraded to a notch above junk status.

"As a result of the response, and pending the closure of this transaction expected Monday, May 4, we do not plan to seek additional funding through the capital markets or the U.S. government options at this time."