Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) increased its allowance for loan losses to reflect losses it currently expects to incur, including $4.1B as a result of the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Estimates ~7% of loans in its single-family guaranty book of business were in a forbearance plan as of April 30, 2020 and expects the number to increase.

Due to the disruptions in the market and economic uncertainty, FNMA doesn't expect to engage in back-end credit-risk transfer transactions in the near term.

Net worth declined to $13.9B as of March 31, 2020 from $14.6B at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 comprehensive income of $476M sank from $4.3B in Q4 2019.

Q1 total credit-related expenses of $2.66B includes $2.58B provision for credit losses, which compares with $128M of credit-related income and $279M benefit for credit losses in Q4 2019.

Q1 net interest income of $5.35B fell from $5.92B in Q4.

Q1 net revenue of $5.66B declined from $6.05B in Q4.

Q1 net investment losses were $158M vs. gains of $923M in Q4.

Single-family serious delinquency rate of 0.66% was unchanged from Q4 2019 and down from 0.74% in Q1 2019.

Multifamily business serious delinquency rate was 0.05% vs. 0.04% in Q4 2019 and 0.07% in Q1 2019.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

