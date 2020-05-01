Wells Fargo downgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) due to expectations for much softer foodservice demand in 2020 and sharply eroding economic conditions that are seen risking demand for premium-priced plant-based meat at retail.

"We think the COVID fall-out may delay the adoption curve of PBM by 12 months or longer. In addition, BYND may have less flexibility for expense reduction in the middle of the P&L given the importance of marketing and R&D for sustaining longer term growth," warns analyst John Baumgartner.

Baumgartner is also cautious on the China-Starbucks launch on the view that cultural differences in the nation could be a headwind toward large upside.

Wells Fargo moves to an Underweight rating and assigns a price target of $72 based on lowered EPS estimates for 2020-2021.